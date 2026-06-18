Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.Hosted by Lucas Willard."Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace.""Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.
Berkshire County NAACP president talks Juneteenth celebrations
Tomorrow is Juneteenth, and in Berkshire County, the regional chapter of the NAACP is celebrating in Pittsfield. The commemoration of the last enslaved people in the United States learning of their freedom in 1865 will include the dispersal of scholarships to Black high school graduates pursuing higher education, a multigenerational Frederick Douglass reading, and more. Dennis Powell has used his voice for over a decade as the NACCP Berkshire County Chapter president to decry systemic racism and injustice in the region and beyond. He spoke about this and more with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes.