© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Report
Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.Hosted by Lucas Willard."Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace.""Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.

Berkshire County NAACP president talks Juneteenth celebrations

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 18, 2026 at 11:36 AM EDT
The exterior of the new Berkshire NAACP headquarters in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The exterior of the new Berkshire NAACP headquarters in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Tomorrow is Juneteenth, and in Berkshire County, the regional chapter of the NAACP is celebrating in Pittsfield. The commemoration of the last enslaved people in the United States learning of their freedom in 1865 will include the dispersal of scholarships to Black high school graduates pursuing higher education, a multigenerational Frederick Douglass reading, and more. Dennis Powell has used his voice for over a decade as the NACCP Berkshire County Chapter president to decry systemic racism and injustice in the region and beyond. He spoke about this and more with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes.
Tags
News juneteenthBerkshire County NAACP
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content