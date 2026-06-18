Berkshire County NAACP president talks Juneteenth celebrations

Tomorrow is Juneteenth, and in Berkshire County, the regional chapter of the NAACP is celebrating in Pittsfield. The commemoration of the last enslaved people in the United States learning of their freedom in 1865 will include the dispersal of scholarships to Black high school graduates pursuing higher education, a multigenerational Frederick Douglass reading, and more. Dennis Powell has used his voice for over a decade as the NACCP Berkshire County Chapter president to decry systemic racism and injustice in the region and beyond. He spoke about this and more with WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes.