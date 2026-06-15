Vermont Congresswoman plans to reintroduce affordable housing bill

Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint is reintroducing legislation that she and advocates say addresses the root causes of housing availability and affordability.

Balint, a Democrat, was at Cambrian Rise, an affordable housing development in Burlington today. In 2024, she introduced the Community Housing Act to invest over $500 million nationally in programs that fund affordable housing. Calling it one of the most significant pieces of legislation she has sponsored, Balint says the need for affordable housing is a crisis that cannot be overstated.

“The bill offers creative solutions and big investments and it would increase the affordable housing supply. It would ensure that affordable housing stays available for years to come. It would give renters the support that they need to stay in their homes. It would strengthen and preserve pathways to home ownership. And it would encourage the revamping of zoning codes to eliminate some barriers to construction.”

Champlain Housing Trust CEO Michael Monte says the legislation provides a practical and comprehensive response as communities across the country struggle with increasing housing costs, a shortage of affordable homes and rising homelessness

“What makes this proposal so important is that it addresses the housing crisis from multiple angles. It makes substantial investments in affordable housing production and preservation, strengthens financing tools, expands pathways to home ownership and encourages local land use policies that make it easier to build homes. Most importantly it recognizes that affordability should not be temporary. It should last for generations.”

Balint plans to formally reintroduce the bill sometime in the next few months

