Tips for staying cool without air conditioning

Efficiency Vermont is offering tips on how to stay cool without air conditioning.

As hot and humid weather envelops the region, Efficiency Vermont, the state’s energy efficiency utility, has nine tips to help people stay cool. They include opening windows at night to take advantage of cooler night air and close them in the morning; close window coverings to block hot sunlight; insulate and air seal your home; use large appliances at night and cook outside on a grill. The utility notes that the passive cooling techniques will not cool down a house as much as air conditioning, but they can make homes more comfortable.

If you do have AC, using the techniques will mean you will need to use it less and save on energy.