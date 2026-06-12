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All Things Considered

Tips for staying cool without air conditioning

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 12, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Thermometer in direct sunlight
Pat Bradley
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WAMC
Thermometer in direct sunlight

Efficiency Vermont is offering tips on how to stay cool without air conditioning.

As hot and humid weather envelops the region, Efficiency Vermont, the state’s energy efficiency utility, has nine tips to help people stay cool. They include opening windows at night to take advantage of cooler night air and close them in the morning; close window coverings to block hot sunlight; insulate and air seal your home; use large appliances at night and cook outside on a grill. The utility notes that the passive cooling techniques will not cool down a house as much as air conditioning, but they can make homes more comfortable.

If you do have AC, using the techniques will mean you will need to use it less and save on energy.
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News Efficiency VermontHeatheat advisoryair conditioning
Pat Bradley
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