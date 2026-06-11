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Burlington officials open cooling centers as heat increases

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT
Heat index forecast for June 11 -12, 2026
National Weather Service - Burlington
/
NWS
Heat index forecast for June 11 -12, 2026

Burlington, Vermont officials have announced cooling centers will be open on Friday as hot weather moves into the region.

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a heat advisory and is predicting heat index values, which reflect how hot it is with the humidity, will be in the 90s Friday afternoon in the Champlain and Connecticut River valleys.

Vermont’s largest city is opening cooling centers at the Fletcher Free Library, COTS Daystation and CVOEO Community Resource Center. An interactive fountain will be available in City Hall Park. Although the waterfront is open with access to Lake Champlain, officials warn that large bodies of water and rivers are still dangerously cold and time in the water should be limited to avoid cold water shock and hypothermia.
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News National Weather ServiceHeatheat advisoryBurlington VTcooling centers
Pat Bradley
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