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All Things Considered

North Country Assemblyman secures funding for Honor Flight

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 12, 2026 at 6:30 PM EDT
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Pat Bradley
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WAMC
North Country Honor Flight banner

New York Assemblyman Michael Cashman has secured $50,000 in the state budget for the North Country Honor Flight.

The Honor Flight flies veterans of WWII, and Korean and Vietnam Wars to Washington, D.C. four times a year. Since it was founded in 2013, more than 1,000 veterans and guardians have made the one-day trip.

Cashman, a Democrat representing the 115th District, is a former Flight Leader for Honor Flight. The funds will be used for flight and programming expenses and “Our veterans deserve the utmost respect and honor for their service and sacrifices to our country, and the Honor Flight is just one way the North Country shows up for these incredible individuals.”

The money was approved during one of the final votes of the 2026 legislative session.
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News North Country Honor FlightHonor FlightVeteransAssemblyman Michael Cashman
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