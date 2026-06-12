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Bard College names acting president

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
The banner of Bard College
Elias Guerra
The banner of Bard College

Bard College has appointed a new acting president.

Jonathan Becker, the private institution’s Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs, was appointed by the Bard College Board of Trustees on Friday.

Becker, a Professor of Political Studies, has also appeared on WAMC's The Roundtable as a panelist. His appointment comes after longtime President Leon Botstein announced his retirement in May.

Botstein, who has served in the position for more than 50 years, resigned following fallout over his ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
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