Springfield, Mass. mayor seeks end to free busing amid Union Station ‘youth disturbances’

Calling out a rise in “youth disturbances” at Union Station, the mayor of Springfield, Massachusetts, is also now calling for an end to free busing in the city – a move that’s attracting criticism from riders and local leaders.



According to Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials, loitering at the city’s transportation hub has gotten out of hand, with one recent incident sparking calls for immediate change.



Holding a press conference at the Union Station bus terminal Tuesday, the Democratic mayor and members of the police department detailed how a gathering of about 50 to 70 youths at the station Monday night escalated into a brawl – one that involved 15 juveniles and ended with the arrest of two teenagers.

“I noticed the cavalry coming in - our brave and dedicated men and women in blue - massive units were here within seconds, taking away from coverage in other parts of the city,” Sarno said, recounting how he was on nearby Liberty Street at the time as cruisers started arriving.



Police Lieutenant Brian Elliott says that particular case was part of a larger, ongoing problem at the station – one that led to at least eight arrests between Sunday night and Tuesday morning alone.



“I get it [the teens] are hanging around, but … when it's 30, 40 or 50, and last night it was between 50 and 70, none of you want to walk through that crowd. None of you want to endure the swearing, the antisocial behavior,” Elliott said, describing how tenants at the transit hub have become fed up with the large groups. “They're creating a micro-environment of danger and of crime, and I'm here to tell you that we are the bottom line: we will make the arrests. We are making the arrests.”



Elliott noted it’s not always teens at the center of these cases. For example, a case on Monday involved an adult male who allegedly injured an Amtrak officer.

A spokesperson for the police department tells WAMC May alone saw some 225 calls for service at Union Station, including 20 arrests – 11 of which involved juveniles. Charges have ranged from trespassing to assault, Elliott says.



Authorities say going forward, there will be stricter enforcement of a “no loitering” policy at the station. During that announcement, though, the mayor went a step further.



“The other thing, too… I notice the free busing – it has been a benefit, and I appreciate that - but the free busing has got to go,” Sarno said. “It's got to go.”



Dating back to at least 2023, the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has been offering free fares to riders, partly to boost ridership after a steep, pandemic-related drop.

Overall, fixed route ridership has increased dramatically, rising from 6.9 million passengers in FY23 to 9.4 million in FY25 – bolstered by fare-free service, the PVTA has said in its annual reports.



But, Sarno argues, the free service has brought unintended consequences.



“Bus riders … and bus drivers will say this: you're getting people that go on there for the joyrides … this place is a meet-up place for youth disturbances, and we're not going to tolerate it,” the mayor continued.



Parsing the two issues has since become a point of contention. On top of jeers from some riders watching Tuesday’s press conference, Springfield City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst took to Facebook within hours to dispute the mayor’s claims, questioning the logic of ending a service that many seniors, students and others rely on.

“The idea that you want to cut it off for everybody because of a few bad apples doesn't make sense, and it wrongly punishes everybody who was using that free transportation to make ends meet,” Hurst said in a video. “Taxes are going up, the price of gas is going up, groceries are going up, and the one thing that these individuals are able to rely on has been free transportation.”



Coincidentally, free-fare service was slated to end this month. Funding for regional transit authorities to continue free busing is on the table as state budget talks continue in Boston.



Sarno has also said he’s in favor of an alternative to free busing, including a more “structured program.”

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In a statement submitted to WAMC, the PVTA says it “recognizes the importance of maintaining a safe, welcoming, and accessible transportation hub and we appreciate the efforts undertaken by the Springfield Redevelopment Authority, City officials and law enforcement to address ongoing challenges at Union Station.”

The rest of the statement went on to read:

“PVTA's mission is to ensure access to transportation services for residents throughout our service area, and we remain committed to addressing operational and public safety concerns as they relate to the PVTA.



The Regional Transit Authorities fare policy is set by the MA legislature and the PVTA Advisory Board. PVTA is unable to make changes to the existing fare structure unless these bodies act.

PVTA welcomes the opportunity to discuss strategies with the SRA, City officials, and law enforcement that support public safety and the continued success of Union Station as a regional transportation center while preserving access to transit services for the riding public.”