Albany County lawmakers propose law to curb teen violence

After a teen died and a Madison Avenue residence was destroyed by fire last July 4, leaders in Albany began to discuss how to best curb teen violence.

Now, Albany County Legislature Minority Leader Frank Mauriello, R-Colonie, and Albany County Legislator Mark Robinson – a Democrat who also serves on the Albany Common Council – are set to formally introduce bipartisan legislation on Monday that would hold parents or guardians responsible for serious crimes committed by children in their care.

WAMC’s Andrew Pugliese spoke about the proposal directly with the lawmakers behind it.