New York bus driver charged in fatal crash involving Greenfield, Mass. family

Authorities say a bus driver from Staten Island is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter, days after a crash in Virginia that killed a family of four from Greenfield, Massachusetts.

48-year-old Jing Dong was arrested while hospitalized over the weekend, just over a day after officials say he failed to slow down in a roadwork zone and crashed into multiple vehicles.



Five people were killed in the Friday morning crash, including Dmitri and Ecaterina Doncev and their two children, Emily and Mark.



Also killed was Priscilla Mafalda of Worcester, who was in another vehicle.



According to local reports, the crash appeared to have occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on I-95 in Stafford County, Virginia. Preliminary evidence suggests the charter bus driver caused a chain reaction crash as he careened into slowed traffic, injuring at least 30 people.



An investigation into the crash is ongoing.