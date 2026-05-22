18th century remains laid to rest in Lake George

The remains of more than 40 Revolutionary War soldiers were laid to rest in Lake George Friday after being discovered in 2019.

Hundreds gathered in Lake George to watch the procession of the final four pine boxes containing the remains of the 18th century soldiers be laid to rest at a new memorial overlooking the water.

Earlier in the week, the remains were transported from the New York State Museum in Albany where, since they were discovered in 2019, bioarcheologists and historians had been studying them.

“One of them was found with uniform buttons from the first Pennsylvania battalion. So, that’s the closest indication that we have that, alright, there are Pennsylvania guys here,” said Chris Carola.

Chris Carola is a member of the Lake George Battlefield Alliance.

Researchers believe the remains were a part of a 1775 effort to attack Canada to turn Quebec into a 14th colony. After that failed, they wound up at a smallpox hospital in Lake George in 1776.

With President Donald Trump’s repeated comments about annexing Canada, Carola admits there’s some historic parallels.

“Yeah, I guess you could say that. History is like that, it tends to come around after a while. And here we are. These guys were up in Canada as a part of that effort to bring Canada on the side of the rebellious Colonies,” said Carola

Among the hundreds who gathered for this final ceremony Friday – most of the discovered remains were reinterred earlier in the week – brothers William and Jackson Farrell are dressed up in historic garb.

“I just came here. We’re technically not trying to be anybody but everybody keeps calling me Daniel Boone so I’m gonna be Daniel Boone,” said William Farrell.

They missed the procession of the remains Thursday as they passed through Glens Falls so they’re excited to have made it out for the morning’s ceremony.

“Just being here with the Pennsylvania guys. They fought for our country and they deserve a proper burial,” said William Farrell.

“My brother is right, they’re the people why America even exists. Because if they didn’t exist America might not exist,” said Jackson Farrell.

Six stone columbaria stand in a semi-circle, holding 44 pine boxes containing the totality of the discovered remains.

Linda Hohmann is one of a handful of volunteers who helped sift through and piece together the bones at the New York State Museum.

“It’s been wonderful, I mean it’s overwhelming. You might notice several of us shed tears, we’ve waited a long time to complete this project – I don’t know what I’m going to do with my free time now,” said Hohmann.

Lake George Planning and Zoning Director Dan Barusch says it took a village to get the project over the finish line – completion came with a $700,000 price tag, of which nearly $520,000 came from the town and village’s state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds.

“This is a heck of a culmination. I’m so happy to see the turn out. I’m so happy to see this many people who care about our veterans, our fallen, and Lake George. I’m happy the way everything came out, all the stars aligned,” said Barusch.

John DiNuzzo is the president of the Lake George Battlefield Alliance.

“People know Lake George for it’s recreation and they know Lake George for it’s physical beauty. They don’t understand, but more and more they are getting to understand, the importance of it and the history of the United States. So, that’s what we’re striving for, that’s what we’re liking that people are, more and more, recognizing that important history. It’s not just a place to picnic. It’s a place to pay homage to the America of the past that we all relish,” said DiNuzzo.