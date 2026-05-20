© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.

Hudson, Kingston pass school budgets that include staff cuts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
215 Harry Howard Ave. in Hudson, where the Hudson Senior and Junior High School are.
Google Maps
215 Harry Howard Ave. in Hudson, where the Hudson Senior and Junior High School are.

Hudson City School District voters have approved the board’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year — increasing the district’s funding by just over 1%. 

The budget was controversial practically from the moment it was proposed. As WAMC has previously reported, the more-than $59 million package is funded by a 5.8% tax levy, as well as a substantial withdrawal from the district’s reserves. Even so, the budget eliminates 23 teaching and administrative positions, and sacrifices significant funding for new equipment. 

The vote became a flashpoint for debate at council meetings and online, where several influential blogs and social media accounts raised questions about why Hudson students have performed poorly on standardized tests in recent years. In conversations outside the polling location on Tuesday, it was clear those talking points had resonated with many voters. 

Others, however, rejected testing as a meaningful metric. They said much of the resistance to the board’s budget proposal was fueled by newcomers to the city who aren’t invested in the well-being of children who live there. Those with kids currently enrolled in city schools acknowledged that the budget is high, and the tax levy is steep. They voted for it anyway.

Elsewhere around the Hudson Valley, Kingston City School District also passed a larger budget than last year, but will still lose nearly 60 staff members, including teachers.

In New Lebanon and Pine Plains districts, the budget proposals did not pass. The proposals technically won a majority of votes, but the ballots asked voters to support a tax levy above the legal cap. Those measures require at least 60% support, and margins in both locations fell short on Tuesday. Among other cuts, a pair of Pine Plains bus routes and several elementary school programs are facing elimination. New Lebanon and Pine Plains voters will now wait to see if their boards decide to revise their budgets and bring them back for another vote next month.

Most other districts around the state did pass their budgets, many by sizable margins.

In other notable results, Broadalbin-Perth Central School District held what it calls “Kids Vote Too” elections alongside the budget and Board of Education contests. Voters ranging in age from kindergarten to sixth grade were given a choice between popcorn, nachos, or pudding cups being added to next year’s menu at a school snack bar. Popcorn won.
News
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman