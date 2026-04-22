Proposed Hudson school budget would close deficit but cut staff

The Hudson City School District Board of Education voted Tuesday night to adopt a 2026-2027 school year budget that would help close a $4 million budget shortfall but could cut roughly two dozen jobs.

The more than $59 million budget calls for a tax levy increase of 5.8% and would draw nearly $2 million from the district’s fund balance.

The budget will go to a public vote on May 19.

The adoption came after much public debate, with district leaders saying they had looked at many ways to help present a balanced budget, but teachers and school community members opposing possible staff and programming cuts.

Interim Superintendent Brian Bailey said much of the deficit comes from unplanned expenses, including increased health care costs and an almost $1 million adjustment in pharmaceutical costs.

The budget gap was also due, in part, to the district's improper use of financial planning software it implemented in 2016, the Times Union reported.

The board-approved budget is expected to cut 12 teachers, student support and 11 aides.