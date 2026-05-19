Burlington City Council rejects gift from Vermont Abenaki tribe

A resolution before the Burlington City Council Monday night to authorize the donation of a statue from a Vermont Abenaki tribe led to fierce debate during public comments regarding the tribe’s legitimacy.

Burlington City Arts had sent the City Council a memo explaining a sculpture of Chief Greylock installed in Battery Park in 1987 was degraded and removed several years ago. Meanwhile, the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi had commissioned a large artwork to honor Chief Greylock, a warrior that led the Abenaki in Dummer’s War in the 1720’s, and proposed donating it to the city.

Public comment at the Burlington council meeting Monday was dominated by discussion of the Vermont tribe’s legitimacy and its proposed donation. The Missisquoi Abenaki is a state, but not federally, recognized tribe. A genealogical report commissioned the Odanak Abenaki in Canada determined none of the Abenaki in Vermont or New Hampshire are actual Abenaki.

State representative Troy Headrick, an independent representing Chittenden County, set the tone saying Vermont’s tribal recognition is flawed.

“The groups recognized by Vermont statute are not sovereign First Nations. Odanak and Wolinak are sovereign Abenaki First Nations and they were excluded entirely from the state processes that purported to determine indigenous identity and representation in this state. We should have the humility to listen carefully when descendants of the very people we claim to honor ask us to reconsider how we proceed.”

UVM Professor of History David Massell has extensively researched the Abenaki.

“If you vote yes then you are voting to erect a public monument that commemorates and celebrates a modern-invented tribe, one of four in our state, none of which, none of which was ever required to demonstrate Abenaki ancestry before being validated as such by our legislature.”

The legitimacy of the Missisquoi Abenaki was not the only objection to accepting the statue. North Street resident Miranda Post says the sculpture itself is insulting.

“The statue itself depicts a ridiculous, cartoonish stereotype of a native person.”

That sentiment was reinforced by Odanak Abenaki Donald Nolett.

“I am a direct descendant of Chief Greylock. The proposed statue is an insult to the true Abenaki. I see a cartoon-like face. I am opposed to the placing of the proposed statue anywhere as a representation of my heritage. Work with the Odanak and Wolinak First Nations to replace the fallen statue with a tribute worthy of Chief Greylock and our heritage.”

The Missisquoi Abenaki in attendance said the genealogy study is flawed and defended their state recognition. Missisquoi Abenaki Brian Wiggins:

“There’s a lot of misinformation in the air. We’ve been called a lot of names tonight. That’s difficult to take. I hope you can all appreciate where the Vermont tribes are coming from and I hope you ask yourselves why the change in attitude from north of the border. The current leadership is opposed to us, but they weren’t always.”

Missisquoi Chief Brenda Gagne noted that when the previous statue was erected the rival Abenaki tribes had no issue with it.

“When the last statue was put up in Battery Park, Odanak and Wolinak did not even show up. But now it’s an issue. Chief Greylock was from Massachusetts. He came to Missisquoi to lead us in the war. There has been a lot of lies spewed about Missisquoi.”

Ward 3 Progressive Laura Sanchez-Parkinson offered the resolution to accept the gift of a new sculpture of Chief Greylock and added she would vote against it.

“We are not here to take sides on these broader issues. We are here to solely vote on whether BCA (Burlington City Arts) has our approval and authorization to accept this gift. I will be voting no tonight. I believe that any public art requires deep community engagement and the impact that it has on our community. The public art piece at hand to me does not fully meet these expectations.”

Councilors voted 1 to 11 and rejected accepting the sculpture from the Missisquoi Abenaki.

