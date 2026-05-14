Springfield Mayor criticizes owners of former hospital following fire at property

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a former hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts Thursday. As the fire department investigates, the city's mayor is sounding off.

Mayor Domenic Sarno says he has questions for the owners of the Vibra Hospital building on State Street after a fire burned through some of its upper levels Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Fire Department's Arson and Bomb Squad.

It's not the building's first fire: another blaze was reported in 2024, a year after the facility had been closed down. At the time, arson was suspected, according to WWLP-TV.

Sarno has said the property's seen extensive vandalism over the past few years, leading to the city calling on the building's owners to further board up and secure the premises.

According to the Hampden County Registry of Deeds, the Vibra Healthcare Real Estate Company also recently owed the city $860 for multiple, unpaid municipal fees as of late-2025.

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A full statement on the fire from the Office of Mayor Domenic Sarno:

“Our dedicated Police and Fire Departments continue their investigation of the fire situation at the old Vibra Hospital site on State Street. The private owners of the property are still under court order to properly secure that building and have security on site as well – which I have to question – how good of a job they are they really doing with board and secure measures and a security presence?”

“It also boggles my mind that individuals do not realize that this is a potential death trap for our police and firefighters, and for those individuals who are trespassing and creating this type of arson situation. I hope they are apprehended and the full prosecution comes their way to send a message to the perpetrators that, not only are they putting our public safety responders in harm’s way, but putting themselves in harm’s way too.”

“My administration, through Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, continues to work toward hopeful, positive redevelopment of that site. In the meantime, through Building Commissioner Steve Desilets and City Solicitor Steve Buoniconti, as Fire and Police continue their investigation, we will continue to pursue enforcement of board and secure measures and security presence. God forbid anyone is injured, or worse. Individuals, whether young or old, need to realize they are putting themselves and others in danger. Parents, family, guardians please reiterate this message.”

