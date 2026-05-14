Sunderland, Massachusetts crash involving cow injures 11 people

Authorities in western Massachusetts say almost a dozen people were injured after a dairy cow wandered onto Route 116 early Thursday morning.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, it was around 2 a.m. when officials were called to Amherst Road in Sunderland.



Once there, first responders found two vehicles involved in a head-on crash, with both reportedly carrying a combined 11 people.

The DA's office says all are expected to survive, except for a dairy cow that officials believe wandered onto Route 116 in the dead of night.



While the crash remains under investigation, authorities believe one of the vehicles had been heading north when it struck the cow.



That vehicle, in turn, collided with the other car as it was heading south.