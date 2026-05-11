Dalton, Hinsdale end mutual aid pact after Jan. 7 police killing

The letter from Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout – obtained by WAMC through a public records request – cites the Hinsdale Police Department’s killing of Biagio Kauvil during a mental health house call on Jan. 7, as well as "multiple occasions over the past several years" when her officers have observed concerns about the Hinsdale PD's training and oversight. Strout framed those actions as a risk to the public and Dalton officers.

The April 14 message to Hinsdale leaders also points to a claim made by Hinsdale Police Chief Shawn Boyne – the man responsible for the Kauvil incident and its lethal outcome – that "attributed responsibility to Dalton officers," saying the claim raises "significant concerns regarding interagency accountability and the accuracy of post-incident representation." Boyne's decision-making during the events of Jan. 7 has already been publicly criticized by Berkshire DA Timothy Shugrue, who called for an independent investigation into the matter.

WAMC has reached out to Hinsdale Town Administrator Robert Graves and acting Police Chief Bruce Cullett for comment.

Josh Landes / WAMC The April 14, 2026, letter from Dalton to Hinsdale confirming mutual aid had been suspended (1/2).