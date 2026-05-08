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All Things Considered

Vermont House passes bill to prohibit civil arrests in sensitive locations

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 8, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Vermont Statehouse (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Statehouse (file)

The Vermont House has passed a measure intended to protect Vermonters from civil arrest in sensitive locations.

Bill S.209 adds government buildings, schools, shelters, and healthcare facilities to places where a person is not subject to a civil arrest.

In an email following the vote, House Speaker Jill Krowinski, a Democrat, states in part:

“This bill ensures that Vermont’s schools, State buildings and offices, public libraries, hospitals, polling places, social services establishments, licensed children camps, and places of worship remain accessible to all Vermonters without any threat of disruption caused by civil arrests. This legislation ensures that law enforcement agencies, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), must have a judicial warrant if they are to engage with Vermonters in these sensitive locations.”

The bill passed on a voice vote.
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News Vermont Housecivil arrestssensitive locationHouse Speaker Jill KrowinskiVermont Speaker Jill Krowinski
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