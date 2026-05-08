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Top Massachusetts court gives AG deadline on choice to represent auditor in legislative audit suit

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:45 AM EDT
Democrat Andrea Campbell launched her campaign for Massachusetts Attorney General in Boston on February 2, 2022.
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Democrat Andrea Campbell launched her campaign for Massachusetts attorney general in Boston on Feb. 2, 2022.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court says Attorney General Andrea Campbell has 30 days to decide on whether she’ll represent Auditor Diana DiZoglio in her lawsuit against the state legislature.

For years, DiZoglio has been at odds with her fellow Democrats over a contentious bid to open the state Legislature's books.

Facing stiff opposition — including from Campbell — the auditor took the issue to court, suing the Legislature over not responding to multiple requests for financial records including settlement agreements in early 2025.

The AG says she is representing the Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats, to uphold the Massachusetts constitution. She has said the auditor's suit violates the law.

DiZoglio says Campbell is siding with the commonwealth’s powerbrokers to shield lawmakers from scrutiny and that she is trying to quash both her suit and audit by refusing to represent her office.

Thursday's court order demands Campbell make a final call on DiZoglio’s request for her to represent the auditor’s office in court within 30 days.

Voters overwhelmingly supported the audit with 71% of the vote in 2024.
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News Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy CampbellMassachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglioMassachusetts Supreme Judicial Court
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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