Top Massachusetts court gives AG deadline on choice to represent auditor in legislative audit suit

For years, DiZoglio has been at odds with her fellow Democrats over a contentious bid to open the state Legislature's books.

Facing stiff opposition — including from Campbell — the auditor took the issue to court, suing the Legislature over not responding to multiple requests for financial records including settlement agreements in early 2025.

The AG says she is representing the Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats, to uphold the Massachusetts constitution. She has said the auditor's suit violates the law.

DiZoglio says Campbell is siding with the commonwealth’s powerbrokers to shield lawmakers from scrutiny and that she is trying to quash both her suit and audit by refusing to represent her office.

Thursday's court order demands Campbell make a final call on DiZoglio’s request for her to represent the auditor’s office in court within 30 days.

Voters overwhelmingly supported the audit with 71% of the vote in 2024.