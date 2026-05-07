© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
All Things Considered

Community college raises Mohawk flag

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Clinton Community College student enrollment specialist and customer relations manager Ashley Page carries the Haudenosaunee flag as singer songwriter Bear Fox performs during a flag raising ceremony
Clinton Community College
Clinton Community College student enrollment specialist and customer relations manager Ashley Page carries the Haudenosaunee flag as singer songwriter Bear Fox performs during a flag raising ceremony

Clinton Community College has added the Haudenosaunee Confederacy flag to those flying at its administration building.

College and local Mohawk tribe officials held a ceremony Wednesday to raise the Haudenosaunee flag beside the U.S. and New York State flags at its administration building on Court Street in Plattsburgh.

The college’s campus is on the traditional homeland of the Mohawk tribe.

Acting president Ken Knelly says the flag displays Clinton Community College’s dedication to an inclusive campus and “is offered as an act of respect and recognition, and to honor and uplift Indigenous students, employees and community members.”

St. Regis Mohawk Tribe education director Jessica Cree Jock says the flag is more than a symbol and sends a message “that this institution is taking a step forward in recognition and respect. For Haudenosaunee students, this message matters.”
Tags
News HaudenosauneeHaudenosaunee-MohawkmohawkMohawk flagClinton Community College
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content