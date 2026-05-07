Community college raises Mohawk flag

Clinton Community College has added the Haudenosaunee Confederacy flag to those flying at its administration building.

College and local Mohawk tribe officials held a ceremony Wednesday to raise the Haudenosaunee flag beside the U.S. and New York State flags at its administration building on Court Street in Plattsburgh.

The college’s campus is on the traditional homeland of the Mohawk tribe.

Acting president Ken Knelly says the flag displays Clinton Community College’s dedication to an inclusive campus and “is offered as an act of respect and recognition, and to honor and uplift Indigenous students, employees and community members.”

St. Regis Mohawk Tribe education director Jessica Cree Jock says the flag is more than a symbol and sends a message “that this institution is taking a step forward in recognition and respect. For Haudenosaunee students, this message matters.”

