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Hudson Apartment Complex Struggles to Fill Units

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published May 5, 2026 at 5:49 PM EDT
An architectural rendering of the Hudson Depot Lofts
Anderson Design Group
/
https://www.baxterbuilt.com/portfolio/hudson-depot-lofts
An architectural rendering of the Hudson Depot Lofts

A luxury rental building in Hudson is struggling to find tenants.

About a year ago, when the Hudson Depot Lofts started accepting rental applications, a small number of apartments were made available to tenants earning 80% of the annual median income for Columbia County. That’s about seventy-seven thousand dollars a year. While those apartments filled up quickly, the remaining apartments require an income at 130% of the annual median income for the County - which would be over a hundred thousand dollars a year.

The median household income in the city of Hudson is about half of that.

During the Hudson Industrial Development Agency meeting earlier this week, representatives from the building’s management group, the Galvan Foundation, acknowledged that nearly half the Depot Lofts units are empty. They said the main obstacle to acquiring tenants is cash on hand.

Asked directly by Hudson Common Council President Margaret Morris if they’re considering lowering rents, Galvan reps declined to commit to price changes, saying it’s something they may explore in the future.
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman