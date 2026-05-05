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Albany police honor officers who died in line of duty at annual Mass

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published May 5, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT
Police officers enter St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Albany on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, for a memorial Mass for officers who have died in the line of duty across New York state.
Sajina Shrestha
/
WAMC News
Police officers enter St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Albany on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, for a memorial Mass for officers who have died in the line of duty across New York state.

The Albany Police Department hosted law enforcement officers and families from across New York state Tuesday for an annual memorial Mass for officers who died in the line of duty.

Officers and the families of those who died entered St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in procession as bagpipes played.

Inside, people listened as hymns were sung and ranking officers read excerpts from the Bible. At one point, Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox read the names of 56 officers who died in the line of duty in recent years.

Those honored Tuesday will now be memorialized in the New York State Police Officers Memorial at the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, of the 111 total officers who died in the line of duty in the U.S. last year, New York had the second-most fatalities with 13.
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News memorial servicepolice officer fatalitiesAlbany Police
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha