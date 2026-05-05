Albany police honor officers who died in line of duty at annual Mass

The Albany Police Department hosted law enforcement officers and families from across New York state Tuesday for an annual memorial Mass for officers who died in the line of duty.

Officers and the families of those who died entered St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in procession as bagpipes played.

Inside, people listened as hymns were sung and ranking officers read excerpts from the Bible. At one point, Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox read the names of 56 officers who died in the line of duty in recent years.

Those honored Tuesday will now be memorialized in the New York State Police Officers Memorial at the Empire State Plaza in Albany.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, of the 111 total officers who died in the line of duty in the U.S. last year, New York had the second-most fatalities with 13.