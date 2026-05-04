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All Things Considered

Municipalities to hold joint Memorial Day events

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
Flags commemorate Memorial Day in Plattsburgh (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Flags commemorate Memorial Day in Plattsburgh (file)

The City and Town of Plattsburgh have announced plans for collaborative Memorial Day events.

This is the second year the municipalities have worked together on a Memorial Day parade and ceremony. The parade will begin Monday, May 25 at noon at the Westside Ballroom in the Town of Plattsburgh and proceed to the U.S. Oval Park in the city of Plattsburgh. Both locations are on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.

A special ceremony with the Disabled American Veterans Association will be held on the Oval following the parade.

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Chuck Kostyk says, “In an area that is as rich in military history as ours is, it is important to take the time to recognize those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Organizers say to maintain the focus on honoring veterans, no political groups will be allowed in the parade.
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News memorial dayMemorial Day ParadeCity of PlattsburghTown of Plattsburgh
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