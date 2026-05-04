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All Things Considered

Local zoning law wins award

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
CHAMP law zoning poster
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
CHAMP law zoning poster

The Town of Plattsburgh has received state recognition for a local law intended to create housing.

In early 2025, the Plattsburgh Town Board passed the Creating Housing Acceleration Measures for Plattsburgh, or CHAMP, local law. It allows for more than 5,000 additional housing units to be developed in targeted zoning districts than what was previously allowed.

Town officials were awarded the Pomeroy Award for Zoning Achievement at the 2026 New York Planning Federation conference in Cooperstown. So far, seven projects totaling 530 multi- and single-family units have been approved or are under review.
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News Creating Housing Acceleration Measures for PlattsburghHousingHousing Affordability
Pat Bradley
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