Clinton County Health Department advises well water tests

The Clinton County Health Department is advising residents with private wells to test their water.

About 30 percent of county residents get their water from private wells. While public water systems are regulated, private wells are not and it is the homeowners’ responsibility to test the water and maintain the system.

There are three types of wells: driven, drilled and shallow dug, or bored. Drilled are generally considered the safest and have a lower risk due to the depth and a continuous casing.

The county health department advises well owners to test the water annually and can provide guidance and support to assure safe and reliable drinking water.

