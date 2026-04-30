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1 dead, 6 injured after Troy fire

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published April 30, 2026 at 10:12 AM EDT
City of Troy Fire Department Truck
Samantha Simmons
City of Troy Fire Department Truck

A resident was killed and six other people were injured in a Troy structure fire Wednesday, Troy leaders say.

According to city officials, one of the victims was a person who went into the burning 2.5-story building on 5th Avenue in an attempt to help before firefighters began arriving just before 4 p.m.

The victims, who included bystanders, residents and two firefighters, were transported to Samaritan Hospital and Albany Medical Center.

One remains in critical condition, according to officials. 

In a joint statement, Mayor Carmella Mantello and Troy Fire Department Chief Rich Cellucci praised the firefighters.

"Additionally, we are grateful for the actions of two good Samaritans whose quick thinking and selflessness helped evacuate residents and undoubtedly prevented further loss of life," the statement said.

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Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha