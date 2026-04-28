Schuyler Heights Fire Company to close next month

The Schuyler Heights Fire Company announced it would close, citing “sustained and escalating circumstances that have rendered the Fire Company unable to effectively operate [and] govern itself.”

The announcement was made Monday after the company, which serves parts of Colonie and Watervliet, clashed with its district commissioners regarding oversight.

The company says it has reached out to the New York State Supreme Court and the state Attorney General to seek permission to cease all operations on May 17.