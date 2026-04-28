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Officials seek end to Springfield Police Department's consent decree

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published April 28, 2026 at 7:53 AM EDT
FILE - The front of the Springfield Police Department's headquarters on Pearl Street, as seen in 2022.
Paul Tuthill
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WAMC
FILE - The front of the Springfield Police Department's headquarters on Pearl Street, as seen in 2022.

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts, appears to be looking to end a consent decree that's been guiding its police department’s conduct.

Four years after the city and Springfield PD entered a federal consent decree with the Department of Justice, the parties involved now seem to want the agreement to end.

In a filing dated April 27, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts and Springfield's attorneys requested the courts terminate the agreement: one that demanded extensive use-of-force reforms, new officer training and other practices.
 
The decree was implemented after a federal investigation found the police department's Narcotics Bureau "engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force," among other concerns.

In Monday's filing, the city and U.S. Attorney's Office noted the court-appointed "Compliance Evaluation Team" monitoring Springfield's progress "concluded that all material requirements of the agreement have been satisfied."

The termination request was submitted to the state's U.S. District Court, as first reported by Reuters, then Western Mass Politics & Insight.

Both outlets noted the motion filing bears a "DRAFT" notice on it.
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News Springfield policeSpringfield Police DepartmentSpringfieldDepartment of JusticeU.S. Attorney’s Officepolice reform
James Paleologopoulos
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