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Man dies, 6 others injured in New York State Thruway crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT
New York state trooper cars (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
New York state trooper cars (file)

A Pittsfield, Massachusetts, man is dead after driving the wrong way on the New York State Thruway Sunday night and crashing into three vehicles.

New York State Police responded just after 9 p.m. to reports of wrong-way travelers between exits 19 and 20 in Saugerties. An initial investigation determined 42-year-old Joseph Mensah-Otoo crashed into two cars and a pickup truck before he was ejected from his car. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was the sole occupant.

The Ulster County crash left six others with non-life-threatening injuries. All were transported to a Kingston hospital for treatment.
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