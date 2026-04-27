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Albany schools: AP exam passage rate up since 2019

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published April 27, 2026 at 3:59 PM EDT
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The Albany City School District said the percentage of its high school students passing Advanced Placement exams has increased 22% in the last six years.

The average number of exams administered has remained steady, but 66% of students passed in 2025 versus just 44% in 2019.

Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter said the jump can partially be credited to students having a larger say in whether or not they can take AP courses. He says the key is letting the students try.

"That's part of a student's educational journey is to struggle and to sometimes fall down," Hochreither said. "And our job is to pick them up, dust them off, and, you know, get them, get them back and focused and ready to learn again."

According to Hochreiter, the school is looking into ways to help more students from underrepresented communities stay in AP courses.
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Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha