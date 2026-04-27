Albany schools: AP exam passage rate up since 2019

The Albany City School District said the percentage of its high school students passing Advanced Placement exams has increased 22% in the last six years.

The average number of exams administered has remained steady, but 66% of students passed in 2025 versus just 44% in 2019.

Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter said the jump can partially be credited to students having a larger say in whether or not they can take AP courses. He says the key is letting the students try.

"That's part of a student's educational journey is to struggle and to sometimes fall down," Hochreither said. "And our job is to pick them up, dust them off, and, you know, get them, get them back and focused and ready to learn again."

According to Hochreiter, the school is looking into ways to help more students from underrepresented communities stay in AP courses.