MCLA names new leader

The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has announced its next leader.

The North Adams school’s Board of Trustees has named Diana L. Rogers-Adkinson as the institution's 13th president.

Rogers-Adkinson currently serves as a leader in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, where she helps oversee 10 universities that serve roughly 80,000 students. Rogers-Adkinson is a tenured professor and published scholar, and holds a Ph.D. from Kent State University in Ohio.

She will succeed James Birge, who is retiring after leading the school for more than a decade.

Her appointment is subject to approval by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. A formal start date will be announced after that approval.