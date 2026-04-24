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MCLA names new leader

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published April 24, 2026 at 10:49 AM EDT
The campus of MCLA in North Adams, Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Department of Higher Education
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https://www.mass.edu/datacenter/pmrs/mcla.asp
The campus of MCLA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has announced its next leader.

The North Adams school’s Board of Trustees has named Diana L. Rogers-Adkinson as the institution's 13th president.

Rogers-Adkinson currently serves as a leader in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, where she helps oversee 10 universities that serve roughly 80,000 students. Rogers-Adkinson is a tenured professor and published scholar, and holds a Ph.D. from Kent State University in Ohio.

She will succeed James Birge, who is retiring after leading the school for more than a decade.

Her appointment is subject to approval by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. A formal start date will be announced after that approval.
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