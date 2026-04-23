Employee killed in Hotel UMass Wednesday night

A Hotel UMass employee was killed inside the on-campus University of Massachusetts Amherst hotel Wednesday night.

A person was arrested in the hours that followed and was expected to be arraigned Thursday morning in Eastern Hampshire District Court.

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office did not identify the female victim or the person arrested, but did say they knew each other. Neither was a UMass Amherst student.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes called the news "heartbreaking and deeply unsettling" and expressed condolences to those who knew those involved in a statement released Thursday morning.

"I also recognize that the lack of complete information may add to the distress many are feeling, but this is necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation," he said in the letter to the campus community.

Reyes also said counseling services were being made available to all students, faculty and staff.

"I encourage you to reach out for support and provide care and space for one another," he said.