Victim ID'd in Sunday Albany shooting

An alleged domestic dispute in Albany’s Mansion neighborhood Sunday night resulted in the death of a city man.

According to the Albany Police Department, 36-year-old Deshawn Brown was shot multiple times when a dispute between him, his ex-girlfriend, and Cire Gray turned deadly.

Police responded around 7:50 p.m., when they found Brown. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead. Police said he also had a warrant out for his arrest due to a previous domestic incident.



Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox told reporters at a Monday press conference that the shooting also posed a threat to the neighborhood.

“Anytime a gun is fired in the city, there's threats to safety to not only the individual who's the targeted, the intended target, but to everybody, anytime that happens.” said Cox.



According to Cox, Gray was arrested shortly after the shooting when he called APD and admitted his involvement. In a statement, Mayor Dorcey Applyrs wrote, the incident “underscores the need to address violence in all its forms, including situations that escalate behind closed doors.”