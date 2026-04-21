Albany Common Council passes inclusionary zoning amendment

The Albany Common Council voted Monday to pass an amendment to the city’s inclusionary zoning ordinance.

The amendment represents a compromise between developers and housing advocates as the city looks to balance affordable housing development with housing development generally.



The amendment decreases the percentage of affordable units required in new construction from a max of 13% to 5%. However, the measure also increases from $10,000 per unit to $50,000 per unit the amount developers have to pay to bypass affordable housing requirements. The change also raises the affordability threshold from 60% to 70% of the area's median household income.



Councilmember Alfredo Balarin, who sponsored the legislation, says the amendment also has language meant to ensure affordable units go to people who actually need it.

"We don't want a situation where you rent out to someone that's not in that income range, but because they're family or friends or someone you know, you gave them that rate and you considered that part of your affordable housing initiative,” said Balarin.



The measure passed with 14 affirmative votes. Councilmember Derek Johnson was the only member to vote against the measure.