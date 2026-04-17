Albany to scale back seasonal hiring at municipal golf course

The Capital Hills at Albany Golf Course is officially open for the season. But for some workers hoping to return to the cart barn and putting green this spring and summer, things may be a little rough.

As Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs has proposed a hiring freeze and other spending cuts to deal with an ongoing multimillion-dollar budget crunch, Albany will be scaling back its seasonal hiring at the golf course.

Applyrs was at Capital Hills Thursday to celebrate the season’s opening. She told reporters that the city will be taking a more granular look into the hiring process for seasonal workers as the city faces a $15 million deficit in the fiscal year of 2025 — a deficit that is expected to grow to $22 million in the 2026 fiscal year.

"We are not in a position to hire as many seasonals as we have in the past, and so we are looking at each situation on a case-by-case basis and making an informed decision," Applyrs said.

The mayor did not provide details about the scope of the scale back. But Applyrs said the course’s operations won’t be impacted.