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Albany to scale back seasonal hiring at municipal golf course

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published April 17, 2026 at 8:09 AM EDT
Albany Mayor Applyrs celebrating the opening of Capital Hills at Albany Golf Course on April 16, 2026
Sajina Shrestha
/
WAMC
Albany Mayor Applyrs celebrating the opening of Capital Hills at Albany Golf Course on April 16, 2026

The Capital Hills at Albany Golf Course is officially open for the season. But for some workers hoping to return to the cart barn and putting green this spring and summer, things may be a little rough.

As Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs has proposed a hiring freeze and other spending cuts to deal with an ongoing multimillion-dollar budget crunch, Albany will be scaling back its seasonal hiring at the golf course.

Applyrs was at Capital Hills Thursday to celebrate the season’s opening. She told reporters that the city will be taking a more granular look into the hiring process for seasonal workers as the city faces a $15 million deficit in the fiscal year of 2025 — a deficit that is expected to grow to $22 million in the 2026 fiscal year.

"We are not in a position to hire as many seasonals as we have in the past, and so we are looking at each situation on a case-by-case basis and making an informed decision," Applyrs said.

The mayor did not provide details about the scope of the scale back. But Applyrs said the course’s operations won’t be impacted.

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News City of AlbanyAlbany Budgetbudget deficitCapital Hills
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha
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