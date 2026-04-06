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Burlington Police seek suspected voyeur

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
Burlington Police issue new photos of peeping tom suspect
jwright
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Burlington Police Department
Burlington Police issue new photos of peeping tom suspect

The Burlington, Vermont Police Department has released new pictures of a suspected peeping tom.

Last Friday, the police alerted the public and asked for help in identifying a man that several women reported peering into the windows of their homes. The suspect is a white male in his early to mid-twenties, clean shaven, dark hair and between 5’6” and 5’10” tall.

On Monday, new pictures of the suspect were provided and police ask if anyone recognizes him to call the Burlington Police Department
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Pat Bradley
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