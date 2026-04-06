Burlington Police seek suspected voyeur

The Burlington, Vermont Police Department has released new pictures of a suspected peeping tom.

Last Friday, the police alerted the public and asked for help in identifying a man that several women reported peering into the windows of their homes. The suspect is a white male in his early to mid-twenties, clean shaven, dark hair and between 5’6” and 5’10” tall.

On Monday, new pictures of the suspect were provided and police ask if anyone recognizes him to call the Burlington Police Department

