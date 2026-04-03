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Officials say chemical solvent use in basement sparked Schenectady fire

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published April 3, 2026 at 8:44 AM EDT
A photo of a red fire alarm on the wall.
Jesse Taylor
/
WAMC
A fire alarm.

A Schenectady fire that caused severe burns on a man’s head, hands and face ignited when a man used a chemical solvent in his basement, according to the fire department.

The Schenectady Fire Department says the Thursday fire at a Foster Avenue house started accidentally when 10 gallons of the solvent came into contact with an ignition source in a space without proper ventilation. Fire officials say the fire injured two people, including a man treated at Albany Medical Center after experiencing approximately 27% burns on his exposed skin. The fire also displaced six people.
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News schenectady fireSchenectady Fire Department
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha