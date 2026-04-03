Officials say chemical solvent use in basement sparked Schenectady fire

A Schenectady fire that caused severe burns on a man’s head, hands and face ignited when a man used a chemical solvent in his basement, according to the fire department.

The Schenectady Fire Department says the Thursday fire at a Foster Avenue house started accidentally when 10 gallons of the solvent came into contact with an ignition source in a space without proper ventilation. Fire officials say the fire injured two people, including a man treated at Albany Medical Center after experiencing approximately 27% burns on his exposed skin. The fire also displaced six people.