Former Cohoes teacher arraigned in student rape case

A former Cohoes High School teacher was arraigned in Albany County Court Thursday on rape and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

36-year-old Drake Galarneau arrested Wednesday for allegedly engaging in a relationship with a student, which included sexual contact. The relationship began in January 2025 and involved sexual contact from May to October.

The former English teacher appeared in court with his attorney, Joel Abelove.

“Your honor, I acknowledge receipt of this indictment," Abelove said. "I've entered pleas of not guilty to each and every county indictment and reserve all rights on behalf of my client.”

Abelove added that Galarneau was not a flight risk given his long-term residence and connection to the city of Cohoes. He explained Galarneau's father-in-law is Cohoes Mayor William Keeler.

Galarneau was released under the supervision of probation after posting a $50,000 bond; he has also been issued a no-contact order of protection for the victim.