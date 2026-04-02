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Former Cohoes teacher arraigned in student rape case

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published April 2, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
Drake Galarneau, 36, appeared in Albany County Court for his arraignment.
Sajina Shrestha
/
WAMC
Drake Galarneau, 36, appeared in Albany County Court for his arraignment on Thursday, April 2, 2026. He faces charges of rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

A former Cohoes High School teacher was arraigned in Albany County Court Thursday on rape and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

36-year-old Drake Galarneau arrested Wednesday for allegedly engaging in a relationship with a student, which included sexual contact. The relationship began in January 2025 and involved sexual contact from May to October.

The former English teacher appeared in court with his attorney, Joel Abelove.

“Your honor, I acknowledge receipt of this indictment," Abelove said. "I've entered pleas of not guilty to each and every county indictment and reserve all rights on behalf of my client.”

Abelove added that Galarneau was not a flight risk given his long-term residence and connection to the city of Cohoes. He explained Galarneau's father-in-law is Cohoes Mayor William Keeler.

Galarneau was released under the supervision of probation after posting a $50,000 bond; he has also been issued a no-contact order of protection for the victim.
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News City of CohoesCOHOES HIGH SCHOOLAlbany Countyrape cases
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha