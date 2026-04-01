Wynantskill to merge with Troy school district

Voters in the Wynantskill Union Free School District have approved a plan to merge with the Troy City School District.

The approval, 709 to 507, clears the way for the Wynantskill district, which has about 300 students, to dissolve and for its lone Gardner-Dickinson School to become part of the Troy district, which has roughly 3,500 students across eight schools.

Wynantskill Superintendent Mary Yodis said in a statement that the merger was a major step toward, “combining resources and educational opportunities for Wynantskill students.”

The decision comes amid concerns about declining enrollment and long-term financial stability in the Wynantskill district. Officials said the district would need to increase spending in the 2026-27 budget by more than $330,000 just to sustain current staffing levels. In a presentation last Sunday, district leaders highlighted how that figure does not include what would be needed to cover other rising costs, including transportation and technology costs.

Without the merger, officials said the district would have to ask Wynantskill residents for an additional 6.4% increase in their tax levy – a rate that school officials said could still see the district facing a more than $600,000 budget gap.

Supporters of the merger have said it will expand educational opportunities for students while helping to stabilize costs. Opponents have noted the impact on the community and families.

In a statement Troy Superintendent John Carmello called the merger a step toward “an exciting new chapter that will bring immense educational benefits and financial stability to our students, staff and taxpayers, as we build a stronger, more sustainable school community."

The Wynantskill district says additional details and next steps will be shared with families in the coming weeks.