NY state police: Teacher's aide arrested for alleged abuse of disabled child

A Massena Central School District teacher’s aide is facing charges for allegedly abusing a disabled student.

According to New York State Police, Darlene Bourdeau grabbed a six-year-old girl’s wrist until she began to scream and cry on Feb. 3. The incident was reported to state police as alleged child abuse on March 6.

Bourdeau has been charged with assault and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

The school district said on Sunday it is aware of the arrest and that the allegation against the employee is “concerning for all, but most especially for parents.”