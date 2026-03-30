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NY state police: Teacher's aide arrested for alleged abuse of disabled child

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published March 30, 2026 at 11:04 AM EDT
A water tower above the trees in Massena, New York in 2005.
Gary Stevens via Wikimedia Commons
A water tower above the trees in Massena, New York in 2005.

A Massena Central School District teacher’s aide is facing charges for allegedly abusing a disabled student.

According to New York State Police, Darlene Bourdeau grabbed a six-year-old girl’s wrist until she began to scream and cry on Feb. 3. The incident was reported to state police as alleged child abuse on March 6.

Bourdeau has been charged with assault and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

The school district said on Sunday it is aware of the arrest and that the allegation against the employee is “concerning for all, but most especially for parents.”
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News child abuseDisabled Abuse ChargesNew York State Policearrests
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