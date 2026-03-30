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North Country motel death ruled homicide

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published March 30, 2026 at 11:18 AM EDT
A roadside sign welcomes travelers to Rouses Point, New York.
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons
A roadside sign welcomes travelers to Rouses Point, New York.

An autopsy in Glens Falls has determined that a Clinton County man found dead in a hotel room this weekend was murdered.

57-year-old Tyrone Biggs, of Rouses Point, New York, was found dead just before 2 a.m. on Saturday in his room at the Anchorage Motel in the village along Lake Champlain. The autopsy at Glens Falls Hospital the next day determined Biggs died from a stab wound to the neck.

New York State Police said they arrested 31-year-old Austin Lapier, also of Rouses Point, on charges of second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after their investigation determined he allegedly killed Biggs Friday night.

Lapier was arraigned and remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail.
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News homicide investigationhomicideClinton CountyRouses PointNew York State Police
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