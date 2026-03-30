Teens arrested in accidental shooting in Albany

Albany police have arrested two teens in connection with an early morning shooting Monday on Lark Street.

According to the department, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower leg at around 2 a.m. in a residence on Lark near Orange Street. He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he is in stable condition. After further investigation, police determined the wound was “accidentally self-inflicted.”

He will be arraigned in county Family Court at a later date for criminal possession and reckless endangerment.

Police say they also arrested a 16-year-old boy present during the incident, and charged him with criminal possession. He was arraigned in the family court Monday.