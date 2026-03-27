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All Things Considered

Burlington, Vermont police officer charged with reckless endangerment

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
Jeffrey Baur
Vermont State Police
Jeffrey Baur

The Vermont Attorney General has charged a Burlington police officer with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Aug. 10, 2025 when officer Jeffrey Baur responded with other officers to an argument between a man and a woman on Prospect Hill. Baur fired his weapon towards a vehicle involved in the disturbance. No one was injured.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office reviewed the resulting investigation and determined Baur’s use of force was not justified. Criminal charges of reckless endangerment were filed and Baur was arraigned Friday in Vermont Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty and was released on conditions.
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News Jeffrey Baur Burlington Police DepartmentVermont State PoliceVermont Attorney General's OfficeUse of Force
Pat Bradley
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