Jumpin' Jacks is back for 74th season

While the vernal equinox was this past weekend, Spring doesn’t start for many in the Capital Region until their local drive-in eateries open. Thursday marked the start of one location’s season.

By 10 A.M., there is already a decent line at Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia.

Today marks the venue’s 74th year of serving up everything from burgers and hot dogs, to onion rings and fried clams.

“This is probably 31 or 32 opening days, I think I missed my first few when I was still in high school,” said Mark Lansing.

The iconic drive-in has been in Mark Lansing’s family since 1976. This is the first opening day since his father passed last summer.

And as the clock strikes 11, spring in the Capital Region has sprung as hungry customers begin placing their orders.

If you stick around the joint long enough, you’re sure to experience one of its longest traditions firsthand.

“Subway!”

“Thank you!”

Whenever a cashier receives a tip, they’re sure to pass the message along to the rest of the staff.

“There’s two stories. I don’t know which one is true but there’s two that I’ve heard throughout the years. The first one is it comes from a deli like in [New York] city. Someone leaves a tip and the guy at the counter yells ‘subway’ like ‘hey now we’ve got money to ride the subway and don’t have to walk home.’ The other one is similar to that, it’s a token of your appreciation for our service, like a subway token,” said Lansing.

Seeing a long opening day line means a few things to Lansing.

“First of all it means Jack Brennan had a really good idea and was able to institute his dream and make it a reality. And we’ve just been building on that. One of our main goals that we keep in mind is to not change anything. So, we try to keep the food the same, we try to keep the picnic tables the same, we try to keep the paint the same, so when you come back after a few years or 10 or 15 or 20 years it feels like it did – it matches your memory and I think that’s one of the reasons we have staying power,” said Lansing.

And Jumpin’ Jacks does have its fair share of loyal customers.

“Robbie Healy, R-O-B-B-I-E H-E-A-L-Y, I live in Scotia. Come here for the food all the time and since 3 o’clock in the morning I’ve been here. I’m like, ‘well, you know what I don’t care I want to be there before anyone else, I don’t trust anyone else,” said Healy.

Robbie Healy is positively inhaling the first order of 2026.

Aaron Shellow-Lavine / WAMC Robbie Healy made sure he was first in line for Jumpin' Jacks' opening day

“Two chicken finger dinners, curly fries, and no coleslaw. And a small twist in a cup,” said Healy.

“No coleslaw? These guys are known for their coleslaw, how come?”

“I’m picky,” said Healy.

A few tables over, three members of the Brusoe family are chowing down.

“We planned the day around it. I said, ‘what time do you want to leave?’ they said 9:30, we left by 9:32 so we weren’t quite there but we did it. They didn’t mind standing in line which is good. If you do this year after year you get to know the other people. It’s like a family reunion of sorts,” said Mary Brusoe.

Mary Brusoe has been coming to Jumpin’ Jacks for 40 years. She’s accompanied by two of her now-adult sons.

It’s Ryers Brusoe’s first summer back in the area in years.

“It’s wonderful to be back in the great state of New York. I was living in Kentucky and I moved home to finish my dissertation and it’s been a great reward for all the hard work I’ve been putting in. There’s nothing better than getting a nice clam roll and French fries and a milkshake here at Jumpin’ Jacks,” said Brusoe.

The trio came dressed in brightly colored animal onesies – picture human-size chickens and cows in line to order burgers.

Peter Brusoe explains.

“We tried to do something different each year. This year we were thinking about if Scotia, New York was Bikini Bottom, this would be the Krusty Krab,” said Brusoe.

He’s about halfway through Jumpin’ Jacks’ specialty: a burger with coleslaw, aptly named the Jack Burger.

“I have a colleague who teaches culinary arts and she always says to not yuck someone’s yum. Don’ knock it till you try it. It’s so good because the meat combined with the lettuce and the mayonnaise – it’s a culinary delight. Albany, New York is known for so many unique things, we have Melba sauce nobody else has that. You know, you haven’t lived until you’ve had this. It should be on one of those Guy Fieri shows,” said Brusoe.

Orders are up at the food joint through the summer.