New York lawmakers, advocates push for funds to repair SUNY, CUNY facilities

New York state lawmakers and advocates are hoping significant funding proposed to repair State University of New York and City University of New York facilities makes it into the final state budget.



The One-House budgets in both the state Senate and Assembly include funding to help campuses deal with issues like crumbling infrastructure, inadequate heating, leaky roofs, and pest infestation.



State Sen. Shelley Mayer, a Westchester County Democrat, said a snowstorm this winter temporarily left 200 students at SUNY Purchase without heat.



She said incidents like these impact students’ decisions to stay at a college.

"You go to a school like Purchase and you're going to stay there, you live in the dorm. You want to have pride in your school," she said. "You don't want to have to explain and excuse things that are really inexcusable.”



The final state budget is due by April 1.