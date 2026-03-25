Former teacher indicted in Pittsfield boarding school sexual abuse case

A former teacher at the center of a sexual abuse scandal at a Pittsfield, Massachusetts, private all-girls boarding school has been indicted on three counts of rape. According to the Berkshire district attorney's office, Matthew Rutledge was charged Tuesday in Berkshire Superior Court following grand jury testimony from former Miss Hall's School students.

Rape accusations against Rutledge surfaced in the spring of 2024, but DA Timothy Shugrue said state law around age of consent prevented him from taking legal action at the time.

In the summer of 2025, an independent law firm's investigation substantiated the claims about Rutledge along with other stories of alleged sexual predation from staff members at the school.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit’s investigation into the situation is ongoing, and a tip line will be active starting Wednesday afternoon.

The DA's office says Rutledge will next be sent a summons before the Berkshire Superior Court sets an arraignment date.