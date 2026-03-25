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Former teacher indicted in Pittsfield boarding school sexual abuse case

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 25, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

A former teacher at the center of a sexual abuse scandal at a Pittsfield, Massachusetts, private all-girls boarding school has been indicted on three counts of rape. According to the Berkshire district attorney's office, Matthew Rutledge was charged Tuesday in Berkshire Superior Court following grand jury testimony from former Miss Hall's School students.

Rape accusations against Rutledge surfaced in the spring of 2024, but DA Timothy Shugrue said state law around age of consent prevented him from taking legal action at the time.

In the summer of 2025, an independent law firm's investigation substantiated the claims about Rutledge along with other stories of alleged sexual predation from staff members at the school.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit’s investigation into the situation is ongoing, and a tip line will be active starting Wednesday afternoon.

The DA's office says Rutledge will next be sent a summons before the Berkshire Superior Court sets an arraignment date.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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