Climate advocates arrested at New York State Capitol

Advocates protesting Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed changes to New York’s climate law were arrested at the New York State Capitol on March 25th.

State Troopers began arresting advocates who had locked arms. The arrests came after activists blocked several entrances inside the Capitol demanding Hochul walk back her proposal to make changes to the state’s climate law.

Troopers push protestors as they block an entrance inside the NYS Capitol

The 2019 law as written requires the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from 1990 levels by 2030. Hochul announced on March 20th that she would be looking for a seven-year extension on the original deadline and wants to revise how the state counts emissions.



New York Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha, a Democrat who represents the 103rd Assembly District and attended the protest, told WAMC that Hochul’s reasoning for the proposed changes doesn’t hold water.

"We are not sure why she wants to change it, other than she just isn't committed to this. So she's using a lot of excuses, like, 'The federal administration is unfriendly', and 'we can't, you know, meet this law under these conditions.'" said Shrestha. "But this law was passed in 2019, it was under Trump. This law was our goal before she came into office. So she should be ready to help policies that would meet these goals."

Hochul is looking to make these amendments through the state’s budget process. The final state budget is due by April 1.



Climate Defenders, an advocacy group present at the protest, said 21 people were arrested Wednesday.