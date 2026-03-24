McNamara departs Siena to lead Syracuse men's basketball

Siena University is officially back on the hunt for a new men’s basketball coach. After two seasons, Gerry McNamara is departing the program to become the next head coach at his alma mater Syracuse University.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Siena shared its gratitude for McNamara’s two seasons in charge.

“Gerry led our Saints with character, grace, and integrity, and built a basketball program that our community was proud of, while reinvigorating our fan base,” the release said.

Buzz around McNamara in media reports began quickly after the Orange fired Adrian Autry earlier this month. McNamara – a starter on the school’s 2003 national championship-winning team – spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach under Jim Boeheim. After serving as Autry’s associate head coach for the 2023-2024 season, McNamara headed across I-90 to take over a Siena program that had just posted a 4 and 28 record.

The Saints improved to 14 and 18 last season before this year achieving their first 20-win season since the 2019-2020 season. However, the crowning accomplishment this season was the team’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship title and the program’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 2010. Siena pushed the national tournament’s top-overall seed in a 71 to 65 first round loss, becoming the first No. 16 seed to ever lead a No. 1 seed by double digits at halftime.

“While we would have loved for him to stay at Siena and build upon the success he created, we recognize the unique opportunity for Gerry to return to his alma mater, where he won a National Championship,” the statement said.

The Loudonville school said it is “committed to building upon the momentum Gerry created” and has already begun a nationwide search for its 20th men’s basketball coach.