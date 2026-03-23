Closings set to begin in Hudson Valley DoorDash driver shooting trial

Closing arguments will begin this afternoon in the trial of John Reilly III at 1:45 pm.

The town of Chester highway superintendent, who is white, faces attempted murder, assault and other felony charges after he shot a Black DoorDash driver who came to his door in May of last year.

The driver, Alpha Barry, said he went to Reilly’s home to ask for help when his phone died while delivering food nearby.



Security video shows Barry in his car pulling out of the driveway when Reilly began shooting at the car about 140 feet away. Barry was shot in the back, underwent surgery, and testified that he had to have a colostomy bag for 6 months.

Orange County prosecutor Nicholas Mangold asked the character witnesses how they felt about Reilly learning that he had previously grabbed his wife by the throat while she was pregnant and had threatened to kill her and their children.

Reilly’s sister, Laura O’Neal, a school teacher in Orange County, testified to defense lawyer Thomas Kenniff with law firm Raiser, Kenniff & Lonstein, about her brother’s character and said they were both raised to be respectful and responsible. She said he is a patient, kind person and didn’t want anything to happen to him. Reilly has maintained he was acting in self-defense.

