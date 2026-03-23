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Northeast Report
Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.Hosted by Lucas Willard."Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace.""Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.

Albany students seek more bus routes to school

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
Students and local advocates walk from the New York State Capitol to Green Tech Charter School demanding accessible bus routes to school.
Sajina Shrestha
/
WAMC
Students and local advocates walk from the New York State Capitol to Green Tech Charter School demanding accessible bus routes to school.

Lucas Willard: Albany City School District students must live at least 1.5 miles away from their school in order to qualify for free bus fare. The district partners with the Capital District Transportation Authority to offer these rides. But some students say more transportation options are needed. WAMC’s Sajina Shrestha attended a rally with students and local advocates today and joins us now. Hi Sajina.

Sajina Shrestha: Hi Lucas.

LW: Tell me about the event today.
S.S: Well Lucas, advocates and students gathered in front of the New York State Capitol to demand a ride to school.
It costs $1.50 to ride the CDTA bus. And that can get expensive for students who depend on the bus but don’t live far enough away to get their fares covered.
Aaliyah Bickley is a senior at Albany High. She told me that oftentimes, the CDTA bus drivers aren’t very lenient when she doesn’t have enough money to ride to school.

Bickely: When you don't always have a way to get on a bus and they're discriminating you from getting on a bus because you have no money, you had no change- it made me late to school a lot.

L.W: So, Sajina, who actually sets the 1.5-mile criteria to have fares covered by the school district?
S.S: That policy is actually set by the state. And some school officials say their hands are tied. I spoke with Ron Lesko, a spokesperson for the Albany City School District. He said he understands students’ frustrations. But he says that adding more buses to bring more students to school isn’t really an option, either.

Lesko: To transport all of our students below 1.5 miles, that would take about 120 additional buses, which is about equal to what we currently have on the road serving our students, from serving our students 1.5 miles and beyond.

L.W: Do the advocates have any ideas on how to get more students bused to school?

S.S: Yes, and it’s an idea that’s been a major discussion in New York City, and that is making buses free. Many said making buses free for students would get more kids to school on time and create a safer commute for kids of all ages.
 
L.W: That’s WAMC’s Sajina Shrestha reporting. Thank you, Sajina.

S.S: Thank you, Lucas.
Tags
News CDTAAlbany City School Districtschool buspublic transportation
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha