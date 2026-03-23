Albany students seek more bus routes to school

Lucas Willard: Albany City School District students must live at least 1.5 miles away from their school in order to qualify for free bus fare. The district partners with the Capital District Transportation Authority to offer these rides. But some students say more transportation options are needed. WAMC’s Sajina Shrestha attended a rally with students and local advocates today and joins us now. Hi Sajina.

Sajina Shrestha: Hi Lucas.

LW: Tell me about the event today.

S.S: Well Lucas, advocates and students gathered in front of the New York State Capitol to demand a ride to school.

It costs $1.50 to ride the CDTA bus. And that can get expensive for students who depend on the bus but don’t live far enough away to get their fares covered.

Aaliyah Bickley is a senior at Albany High. She told me that oftentimes, the CDTA bus drivers aren’t very lenient when she doesn’t have enough money to ride to school.

Bickely: When you don't always have a way to get on a bus and they're discriminating you from getting on a bus because you have no money, you had no change- it made me late to school a lot.

L.W: So, Sajina, who actually sets the 1.5-mile criteria to have fares covered by the school district?

S.S: That policy is actually set by the state. And some school officials say their hands are tied. I spoke with Ron Lesko, a spokesperson for the Albany City School District. He said he understands students’ frustrations. But he says that adding more buses to bring more students to school isn’t really an option, either.

Lesko: To transport all of our students below 1.5 miles, that would take about 120 additional buses, which is about equal to what we currently have on the road serving our students, from serving our students 1.5 miles and beyond.

L.W: Do the advocates have any ideas on how to get more students bused to school?

S.S: Yes, and it’s an idea that’s been a major discussion in New York City, and that is making buses free. Many said making buses free for students would get more kids to school on time and create a safer commute for kids of all ages.



L.W: That’s WAMC’s Sajina Shrestha reporting. Thank you, Sajina.

S.S: Thank you, Lucas.

