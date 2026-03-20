Owners of Bridgeport Islanders plan to move Conn. AHL team to Canada

One of the few remaining American Hockey League teams in New England is planning to depart the Northeast.

The owners of the Bridgeport Islanders say they plan on moving the franchise from Connecticut to Canada.

In an announcement Thursday, team officials say they hope to have the New York Islanders affiliate in Hamilton, Ontario, by the 2026-27 season. The NHL team fully took over the Connecticut franchise in 2004.



Founded in 2001 as the "Bridgeport Sound Tigers," the team currently plays in the league's Atlantic Division, often against the Hartford Wolf Pack, Springfield Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins.

New England had 8 teams in the AHL back in 2007.



In the fall of 2026, only 3 will remain. Sad day. https://t.co/KXK5odnnCq pic.twitter.com/pFJm0MskPN — Jack Studley (@jackstudley13) March 19, 2026

With the Bridgeport Islanders departing for Canada, those aforementioned teams would be the last three AHL sides in New England - down from eight less than a decade ago.



The move to Hamilton is pending approval from the AHL's Board of Governors.